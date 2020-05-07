Ronald D. Fielder

Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 in the First Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice with Pastor Tim Amor officiating. A video recording will be posted on the mortuary's facebook page following the service. Memorial Services will be held in the Beatrice Mennonite Church at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.