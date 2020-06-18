Ronald D. Fielder, 77 years of age, of Beatrice went to be with his Saviour on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. He was born on June 8, 1942 in Beatrice to Foreman and Luella (Findling) Fielder. Ron grew up in Ellis, attended Ellis Country School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1959. On February 22, 1964, he married Phyllis Claassen. Ron was employed in route sales working for Snack Time (Kitty Clover) for 19 years, then became an independent distributor for McKee Baking, delivering Little Debbie and Sunbelt products on a country route, retiring in 2008. He was an active member of Beatrice Mennonite Church. Ron enjoyed traveling to the mountains of Colorado as well as short trips to historical sites around Nebraska and Kansas. He loved spending time with his family and especially with the grandchildren.