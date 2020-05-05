Ronald D. Fielder
Ronald D. Fielder, 77 years of age, of Beatrice went to be with his Saviour on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. He was born on June 8, 1942 in Beatrice to Foreman and Luella (Findling) Fielder. Ron grew up in Ellis, attended Ellis Country School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1959. On February 22, 1964, he married Phyllis Claassen. Ron was employed in route sales working for Snack Time (Kitty Clover) for 19 years, then became an independent distributor for McKee Baking, delivering Little Debbie and Sunbelt products on a country route, retiring in 2008. He was an active member of Beatrice Mennonite Church. Ron enjoyed traveling to the mountains of Colorado as well as short trips to historical sites around Nebraska and Kansas. He loved spending time with his family and especially with the grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, Jason and wife Kandi of Beatrice; grandchildren, Jordan and Kaleigh; and sisters, Marilyn Saathoff, Doris Luckeroth, Melodie Hoyle and husband Grant, all of Beatrice, Teresa O'Connor and husband David of Kearney; He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carolyn Bradley, Patricia Cody; brother, Gene; and brothers-in-law, Ray Saathoff, Don Luckeroth and Virgil Cody.
Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 in the First Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice with Pastor Tim Amor officiating. A video recording will be posted on the mortuary's facebook page following the service. Memorial Services will be held in the Beatrice Mennonite Church at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.