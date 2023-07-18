TECUMSEH - Ronald E. "Ron" Graham, 68, of Tecumseh, died Friday night, July 14, 2023 at Whispering Winds in Beatrice. He was born on January 1, 1955 at Pawnee City to Bail and Freda (Williams) Graham. Ron attended Salem District 60 Country School and Pawnee City High School. After graduation he attended SCC Milford, graduating in the field of Automotive Mechanics. He also took business classes at UNL. Ron married Allana Brown in 1975. He married Elmyra "Myra" Dorn on April 8, 1983 at Beattie, KS. They lived on the family farm south of Burchard and then in 1989 moved to Tecumseh. Ron and Myra enjoyed many years together traveling, working along-side each other, and being loving partners to one another. When he married Myra he quickly came to love his stepchildren as his own and enjoyed being involved in their families' lives. He was a loving and caring stepfather and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Ron worked as a mechanic and in the agronomy field until 1997 when he and Myra formed Graham Quality Contracting. They had a very successful fencing, spraying, and tree shearing business until his retirement in late 2022. Ron endured an 11-year battle with cancer, but never let it deter his positive lifestyle or his outgoing personality and spent time with family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening, and simple things like cutting firewood, having a drink and sharing stories, or visiting with family and friends. His wonderful sense of humor will be missed by many. Ron was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, the Sowers Club of Lincoln, and Pheasants Forever. He served on the Tecumseh Airport Board, the Tecumseh Economic Development Committee and was a volunteer fireman in Tecumseh for several years.