Ronald Frerichs

Ronald E. Frerichs, 84, of Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 5, 1938, in Beatrice and was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1956 and then attended the University of Nebraska for one year. He then went on to telegraphy school in Pueblo, CO and Fort Worth, TX to serve an apprenticeship for the railroad. Ron married Jeanne Everett on February 14, 1960, in Beatrice. He worked at Henry's Bowl in Beatrice for over 30 years as a Brunswick mechanic. In 1988-89, Ron was inducted into the Beatrice Men's Bowlers Association Hall of Fame. He lived most of his life in Beatrice until 1988 when they moved to Sutton to purchase Clay Bowl. They resided in Sutton for 14 years. Ron retired in 2002 and he and Jeanne traveled in their motorhome around the United States for two and a half years. In 2006, they purchased and lived in a cabin at Lovewell State Park near Webber, KS. They spent their winters in either Arizona or Texas. He enjoyed his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and traveling. He is a former member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice.