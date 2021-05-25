Ronald James

Ronald James, age 78, formerly of Beatrice, passed away peacefully at home April 29, 2021. He was born December 18, 1942 to Edwin and Jean (Stewart) James in Wymore. Ronald lived in Bellevue at the end of his life.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Connie James; his children, sons Rodney James and wife Shannon, Russell James and wife Terri, stepdaughters Carrie Joseph and Christine Peterson.

A memorial service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue on June 19th at 2:00 p.m. A full obituary can be found at https://bellevuefuneralchapel.com/ In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for Hearts United for Animals in Auburn.