Ronald L. Wiens, 82 years of age, of Beatrice passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 31, 1938 in Beatrice to Ernest and Doris (Thimm) Wiens. Ron spent his early childhood growing up on the family farm and attending District 21 Freeman School. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1956. After graduating high school, Ron attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Agriculture. On June 14, 1959, Ron married Kay Mann and shortly after, they started farming one mile east of Ellis. He was a member of Beatrice Mennonite Church where he was very active and also on the board of directors for the Lower Big Blue Natural Resource District. Ron's three passions in life were faith, family and farming, especially John Deere Tractors.

Ron is survived by is wife, Kay; children, Scott and wife Brenda of Beatrice, Susan Nelson of Lincoln, Shawn and wife Jill of Beatrice; grandchildren, Shely Bauman and significant other, Jason Frerichs of Beatrice and their children, Hannah, Gus, Henry, Clara and Lennon; Andrew Wiens of Beatrice; Jarrod Wiens and wife Kylie of Beatrice and their children, Mila and Maylee; Erik Nelson and wife Christa of Minneapolis, Minnesota and their children, Julian and Ezra; Garrett Nelson and significant other, Kristen Brett of St. Paul, Minnesota; Jack Nelson and significant other Lexi Jensen of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Taylor Craig and husband John of Lincoln; Collin Wiens and significant other Tia Buhr of Beatrice; brother, Marvin and wife Marilyn of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Shirley Wiens of Beatrice, Linda Loth and husband Les of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Dave Nelson; grandson, Josh Wiens; and brother, Charles Wiens.