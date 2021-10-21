Ronald Lahm

Ronald L. “Ron” Lahm of Omaha was born February 15, 1938, at Hallam to Erhardt and Norma (Busch) Lahm. He grew up in the Hallam area and graduated from Cortland High School in 1956 and the University of Nebraska in 1960 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration While at the university, he was on the Biz Ad Council and was active in the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity. Just prior to his senior year in college, he married the love of his life, Phyllis. After graduation, he went to work for the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City as an auditor and after transferring to the Omaha Branch and through a series of career moves, he eventually rose to the official staff. While at the bank, he furthered his education by obtaining a degree from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. During his banking career he was active in several banking and community organizations and in his church. He retired from the bank in 1995 after a 35-year career. In retirement, Ron continued his passion for learning and became a Douglas County Extension Volunteer Master Gardener. Ron enjoyed many sporting activities, including hunting and fishing, Husker football and basketball. He was especially proud of the fact that he had Nebraska season football tickets for over 58 years.