Ronald Niles

Ronald C. Niles

Ronald C. Niles, 80, of Adams passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was born on February 12, 1942 in Milford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1960. On June 1, 1964, he married Phyllis Pfeiffer at Norton, KS and they lived in Adams. He did masonry construction for many years in the area. Ron was a member of the American Lutheran Church of Adams. He enjoyed gardening, watching the Chicago Bears, and attending his grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis of Adams; daughters, Shawn (Terry) Knobel of Crestview, FL, Kristi (Greg) Dorn of Filley, and Rhonda Niles of Lincoln; son, Faron (Kristal) Niles of Adams; twelve grandchildren, Brenton (Annie) Heble, Chase Heble, Tandon (Kayla) Dorn, Riley (Isaac) Frerichs, Addison Dorn, Eli Pelc and special friend Kamree Weishahn, Logan Pelc, Ashton Niles, Carter Niles, Nevaeh Niles, Taylan Vetrovsky, and Hudson Vetrovsky; one great-granddaughter, Della Dorn; two sisters, Cynthia Frink of Holdrege and Bonnie (Dick) Loper of Arizona; step-sister, Lois of Indiana; step-brother, LeRoy (Janet) of Red Cloud; sister-in-law, Carol (Joe) Toman of Clarkson; brother-in-law, Dick Pfeiffer of San Bruno, CA; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian Niles and Pearl (Leach) Niles Maruhn; step-father Harry Maruhn; half-brother, Randy Maruhn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church of Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery of Adams. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. The body will lie in state on Friday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home of Adams. The family will meet and great relatives and friends on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Adams Rescue Squad. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Adams.