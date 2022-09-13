Ronald Oakes

Ronald “Ron” William Oakes

Ronald “Ron” William Oakes, 78 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born on February 14, 1944 in Denver, CO to George William and Esther Ellen (Waldren) Oakes. Ron served his country overseas during the Vietnam War in the United States Army from December 18, 1962 to April 21, 1965. He married Debra Widman on May 16, 1969. Ron worked many years for the Natural Gas Pipeline before moving to Illinois doing tower work with his son, Kenny. Later on, he worked over 10 years for Caterpillar. Ron enjoyed wood working, fishing, camping, watching COPS and cooking shows and especially time with his family and grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife, Debra; sons, Kevin Oakes (Melissa), Kenny Oakes, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Brianna Oakes, Vanessa Smith (Ryan), Sami Trauernicht (Lucas), Alyssa Oakes, Addalynn Oakes; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Jaylin, Mia; brothers, Roy Wayne Oakes (Sarah), David Oakes, Richard Willis Oakes; sisters, Georgie Homer, Christina Ostlee; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, George Oakes; and several other siblings.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Interment with military rites by the United States Army Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Cottonwood Hospice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.