Ronald James Perry passed away on March 15, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 24, 1940 near Nickelton, MO. In his formative years he attended a country school and went on to graduate from La Plata High School in Missouri. Ron married Carole Busch shortly after high school and started work as a farm hand. Farming continued to be a passion for Ron throughout his life. After he and his wife began having children, Ron began working in the traveling sales world as a bread salesman. He continued in many forms of sales throughout his professional life. Through the 1970's, Ron and his family resided in locations in Kansas and Nebraska, where they began a foster program. They then owned and operated a retirement community in Lincoln, NE. After his marriage ended in the 1980's, Ron continued traveling sales. In 1983, he met and fell in love with the person he called “the love of his life,” Nancy Erikson. Together in Beatrice, NE, they combined their families and carried on a beautiful journey as life partners for the remainder of Ron's time. He continued learning new things and began a career as a real estate agent. It was important to Ron to continue working with his hands in his free time, dabbling in mechanics, gardening, and learning to play the fiddle when he could. Ron had passions for many things in life. Some of the main passions were his faith, family and friends. He looked upon every day as a gift. Ron attended the Beatrice Centenary United Methodist Church, where he served on the church council and many committees for several years. He volunteered his time driving Veterans to doctor appointments and gave many hours helping at the community food pantry. Ron enjoyed reading western detective books and attending casual morning or afternoon coffee with friends. He never met a person he couldn't strike up a conversation with. When faced with difficult circumstances, Ron's positive outlook on his life remained a steadfast inspiration to many. Spending time with Nancy, their families, and friends brought Ron the most peace and joy.