Ronald Pieratt

Ronald A. Pieratt

Ronald A. Pieratt, 90, of Filley, went home to be with his Lord, May 31, 2022. Ron loved much, and therefore was much loved in return. He lived in the hope of the resurrection.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Eileen (Bohling) Pieratt, sister Pam (Myers) Bias, son Alan Pieratt, daughters Lisa VanWinkle, Laura Marshall and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Tecumseh. The service will also be livestreamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Children's Relief International. www.childrensrelief.org. Interment will be in the Vesta Cemetery, rural Tecumseh. www.wherrymortuary.com.