Ronald R. Fritz, 76 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday morning, October 29, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1943 to Oscar and Edna (Steele) Fritz in Beatrice. He grew up on a farm 5 miles south of Adam, attended rural grade school at Coffman School, and graduated from Adams High School in 1961. He then attended Lincoln School of Commerce and worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha. Ron joined the United States Army and proudly served on active duty from July 7, 1964 until June 12, 1967, where he developed and maintained strong friendships with his fellow GI's. Ron then received a BS and master's degree at the University Of Nebraska in Lincoln. Ron and Nancy Hultquist were married on June 23, 1974 and became proud parents of two sons, Brad and Marcus. He had worked for the University of Nebraska and Store Kraft in Beatrice and finished as a self-employed financial adviser. Ron grew up as an active member of the Adams United Methodist Church and to Boy Scouts. He currently was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. He enjoyed sports, outdoor activities (especially hunting and fishing), making things for friends and family, on was proud to be a “do it yourselfer”.