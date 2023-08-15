Ronald (Ron) K. Kramer

Ronald (Ron) K. Kramer, 71, of Crab Orchard, NE, passed away surrounded by family on August 9, 2023. Ron was born on March 2, 1952 in Beatrice, NE to Dale and Mirlene (Knoche) Kramer.

Ron may have been a man of few words, but had so much love for those close to him. He enjoyed rebuilding old tractors and woodworking in his recent retirement. Ron could be often found watching westerns in his spare time. He served as the sexton of the Crab Orchard Cemetery for many years and devoted much time to cemetery upkeep.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Jacinta Kramer of Crab Orchard; daughter, Margaret Kramer (significant other Matt) of Aurora, IL; brother, Randy (Karen) Kramer of Crab Orchard; multiple sisters and brothers in-law; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Mirlene and daughter, Elizabeth Kramer.

Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Steinauer, NE. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.

Visitation: 9-8, with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh.

Memorials may go to the Crab Orchard Cemetery Association. Inurnment will follow services in the Crab Orchard Cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com.