Ronald “Ron” O. Smith, 80 years of age, of Beatrice passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He was born on December 15, 1942 in Ainsworth to Ervin and Edith (Poore) Smith. Ron attended Ainsworth High School before moving to Lincoln where he was a mechanic at the Lincoln Police Department and T.O. Haas. He moved to Beatrice in the late 1960’s and married Jayne Bishop on May 15, 1970. Ron worked as a mechanic at Howe Motor and Day’s Cadillac, as a sewing machine mechanic at Formfit and Swingster’s and retired in 2015 after 14 years as a machine operator at NEAPCO. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 and was a self-taught guitar player who played in several bands but most recently in the Wayne Goetz and the Night Train Band. After retirement, Ron enjoyed working on sewing machines and spending time with his son Allen, dog Sophie and cat Gracie. The family would like to thank Cottonwood Hospice for all their care and support.

Ron is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Jayne; son, Allen Smith of Omaha; Allen’s Omaha family, Paciel DamKam and family; brother, Jerry Smith of Fremont; nieces, Debbie and Doris and their families; great niece, Shania; nephew, Dennis and his family; cousin, Chet Mizer and his family; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins; brothers-in-law, Dennis Bishop and family, John Bishop and family and friend Brenda Sedlacek, both of Beatrice, Mike Bishop and wife Bonnie and their family of Colorado; and sisters-in-law, Sally Howe and husband Jim and their family of Lincoln, Debbie Bishop and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Cassie; brothers, Ed Smith, Bob Smith and wife Elinor; sister, Alice Hill and husband Bob; brother-in-law, David Bishop; sister-in-law, Marge Smith; mother-in-law, Ida Bell Meirath and husband Marvin; nephew, Jeff Bishop; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 3, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 2 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 2 to 3 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.