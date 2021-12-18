Ronald Spier

Ronald A. Spier, Jr.

Ronald A. Spier, Jr., 69 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha. He was born on April 19, 1952 in Beatrice to Ronald and Wanda (Hansen) Spier, Sr. Ron graduated from Beatrice High School in 1970. He married Gwenivere Utteridge on July 17, 1971 and they later divorced. Ron was employed at Safeway from 1969 to 1982 working in Beatrice, then California from 1973 to 1975 and then back to Beatrice. He began working for Store Kraft Manufacturing in Beatrice in 1982 until the union strike in 1999 then at Precise Fabrication in Beatrice until retiring in 2018. Ron was recently driving a school bus for Beatrice Public Schools. He enjoyed remodeling houses, traveling, camping and working on vehicles.

Ron is survived by his fiancée, Nancy (Lambert) Abbott of Beatrice; daughter, Vicki (Spier) Warren of Beatrice; son, Brian Spier of Lincoln; grandchildren, Taylor and Jairah Warren, Dylan and Carson Spier; brother, Carl Spier and wife Patricia of Piedmont, SD; sister, Rosena Hill and husband Dale of Fairbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jeanet (Spier) Lawson.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Dale Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.