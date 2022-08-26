Rondi Nickeson

Rondi G. Chapman Nickeson

Rondi G. Chapman Nickeson, 71, of Beatrice passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on December 3, 1950 in Beatrice and grew up in Wymore, graduating from Wymore Southern High School in 1969. Rondi married Bill D. Nickeson on June 21, 1970, they later divorced. She resided in Columbus for over 25 years before returning to the Beatrice area. She held different business positions over her working career. She enjoyed gardening, Nebraska football and volleyball, her Yorkie, Sophie, and most importantly her two granddaughters, Haylee and Mia and attending their events.

Survivors include her daughter, Angie (Paul) Schlender of Lincoln; son, Robby (Kendra) Nickeson of Lincoln; granddaughters, Haylee Schlender of Lincoln and Mia Nickeson of Lincoln; sister, Terri Huls of Beatrice; brother, Mike (Deb) Chapman of Keller, TX; nephew, Dylan (Christine) Huls and their children, Thomas and Mary of Beatrice; niece, Kendra Chapman of New York, NY; nephew, Eric (Natalie) Chapman and their children, Alexa and Ember of Keller, TX; uncle, Augie (Joyce) Bednar of Bennet. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvid and Joan Chapman; maternal grandparents, William and Gladys Wake; paternal grandparents, Clarence and LaVina Chapman.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest and Parish Ministry Associate Jody Helton officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will take place at the Blue Springs Cemetery of Blue Springs. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing but a register book will be available at the Fox Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.