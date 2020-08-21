× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rosalie A. Tegtmeier

Rosalie A. Tegtmeier, 80, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. She was born March 19, 1940 in Endicott, Nebraska, and graduated from Hollenberg, Kansas High School in 1957. She married Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier on June 18, 1961.

In 1982 she and her husband co-founded Exmark Manufacturing Company and then later co-founded Encore Manufacturing Company in 1988 which both manufactured outdoor power equipment in Beatrice.

Privileged and honored survivors include her son, Douglas Tegtmeier of Beatrice; her daughter, Julie Larson of Parkville, Mo.; two grandchildren, Parker and Brooks Tegtmeier; sister, Bonnie Griffeth of Beatrice; brother, John Schell and wife Janice of Wymore; brother-in-law, Victor Tegtmeier and wife Fern of Watertown, Wisc.; several nieces and nephews who were very close to her. She was preceded in death by Dick Tegtmeier; parents Everett and Phyllis Pleis Schell.

Rosalie was very fond of her children, her loving nephews, and her ‘lil cousins', but most important to her throughout his life was her grandson Parker. It didn't matter what he was doing, she cherished every moment with him! Just recently she was blessed with a second grandson, Brooks, who helped to bring joy to days when it seemed impossible.