Visitation will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at the Hanover Mortuary in Hanover. A rosary vigil will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at St. John's Catholic Church in Hanover. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. July 11 at St. John's Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. www.kinsleymortuary.com