Rose Kelley

Rose Ann (Svoboda) Kelley

Rose Ann (Svoboda) Kelley, age 81 of Lincoln passed away at the Tabitha Journey House on December 25, 2022. She was born in Bremen, KS on July 5, 1941 to Albert and Agnes (Peters) Svoboda. She was a graduate of Wymore High School. On July 3, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gale Kelley. Rose worked in Central Services at Bryan Memorial Hospital and at Goodwill Industries. She was an active member of Cortland United Church and enjoyed clipping coupons for wounded military members.

Survivors include her sisters, Dee Mueller and husband Loren and Janet Shea and husband Tim; sister-in-law, Hazel Kelley; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Art Prebyl; and husband, Gale Kelley.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Cortland United Church with Casey Karges officiating. Burial will be at the Odell Czech Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Rose's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.