Rose Young

Rose Marie Young

Rose Marie Young, 86, of Fairbury went to heaven on April 15, 2021 in the comfort of her home surrounded with loved ones. Rose was born July 4, 1934 in Ruskin to Gaylord E. and Rose M. (Jensen) Brittenham.

Rose is survived by stepdaughters, Kathy Elgert, Leana (Dave) Lottman and Cindy (Garth) Gibson; grandsons, Josh (Del) Kinzie, Jake (Leesalyn) Kinzie, Logan (Kristine) Kinzie, Adam Kinzie, Jake (Gina) Elgert, Eric (Paula) Elgert and Tim (Ann) Lottman; granddaughters, Tina (Dave) Frost, Joslyn (Porter) Friedman and Emily (Aaron) Lane; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Jan) Brittenham; sister, Jean (Frank) Brennfoerder; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Randall Kinzie; first husband, Jim Kinzie; second husband, Harold A. Young; sister, Bonnie North and an infant sister; brothers, Edward, Gale and Ron Brittenham; stepson-in-law, Donald W. Elgert; step-grandson, Ronald R. Walker and many in-laws.

Per Rose's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorials are suggested to the family. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.