Rosemarie Miller

Rosemarie Johanna Miller

Rosemarie Johanna “Rosie” (Busboom) Miller, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams after complications from her seven-year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 10, 1937 to Ehme and Jennie (Ideus) Busboom. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church of Pickrell and was a 1954 graduate of Adams High School. On May 24, 1957, Rosie married Kenneth Miller. They made their home on a farm southwest of Adams. She had worked at Form Fit, Wells Pharmacy, and Gold Crest Care Center. The couple raised their children, Bruce, David, Kathryn, and Linda. David passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 1980. Rosie was a life member of Christ Lutheran Church and was active with ELC womens organization both locally and statewide. She also was involved with the church ladies circle, quilting, choir and Sunday school. She helped with 4-H and was a member of the Adams Extension Club. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest gift was her faith, and she is now at peace.

Survivors include her husband, Kenny Miller of Adams; children, Bruce Miller and special friend, Rose of Cortland; his family, Nathan and Ashley Miller, Braylin and Brooklyn of Adams, Nick and Lacey Miller, Jackson and Carly of Pickrell, Kristen and Jordan Bloomquist and Camden of Elm Creek; daughter, Kathryn and husband Jim Hannon of Kansas City, MO; her family, Kelly and Conrad Parks, Charlotte, Felicity, and Nathan of St. Louis, MO, Katie and Max McKee and Penelope of San Diego, CA, Michael and Haley Hannon of Lincoln; daughter, Linda and husband, Rick Hellerich of Cortland; her family, Kenny Hellerich of Omaha, Zach and special friend, Miranda, Brennen and Brody of Lincoln, Mallory and special friend, Dustin McAllister and Cohen of Adams; brother, Ronald (Verla) Busboom of Cortland; sisters, Anora Schoen of Beatrice and Betty Jean Buss of Adams; sister-in-law, Marlene Busboom of Adams; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron (Diane) Miller of Clatonia. She was preceded in death by her son, David Miller; parents, Ehme and Jennie (Ideus) Busboom; brother, Gerald Busboom; parents-in-law, Edwin and Martha Miller; brothers-in-law, Gerald Buss and Robert Schoen; sister-in-law, Betty (Bob) Reischlein.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. in the church basement on Saturday. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.