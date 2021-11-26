Rosemarie Miller

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. in the church basement on Saturday. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net