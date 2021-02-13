Roxie L. Steckel

Roxie L. Steckel, 68, of Beatrice, passed away on February 11, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born February 9, 1953 in Fairbury to Loyed Donald and Maxie Mae (Moles) Freed. Roxie grew up in the Fairbury and Beatrice area and worked as a CNA. She enjoyed baking, loved the Huskers and the Oregon Coast.

Survivors include her children, Dana (David) Prokop of DeWitt, Kyle Steckel and dog George of Beatrice, Misty (Omar) Flores of Beatrice, Eric May of Salem, OR; grandchildren, Ashlee and significant other Alejandro, Shianne, Jada, Mackenna, Isabelle and significant other Wade, Selvin, Elvis, Jordan; great-grandchildren, Aubrielle, Bentley; brother, William (Cynthia) Kelley of Green Cove Springs, FL; sisters, Dixie Wright and Sherry Kelley both of Beatrice; Roxie's dog, Jake; two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyed Donald and Maxie Mae (Moles) Freed.

Per Roxie's request there will be no formal services. There will be no viewing and cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.