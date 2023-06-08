Roxine E. (Koch) Weichel, 79

Roxine E. (Koch) Weichel, 79 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital in Beatrice. She was born on January 2, 1944 to Clarence and Edna (Hasenohr) Koch. Roxine graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1962. On June 23, 1962, Roxine was united in marriage to Robert Weichel at Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt. For many years, Robert and Roxine faithfully attended Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth where she served in the Women's Circle, taught Sunday School, and served on Various Committees. The couple lived and farmed near Plymouth until Robert's death in 2004. In 2012, Roxine moved to Beatrice where she became a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Roxine enjoyed baking, sewing, reading and spending time with her beloved grandson Braxton and dog Kenzy.

Roxine is survived by her daughter, Tracy Karl and husband Brad; grandson, Braxton Karl; brother, Verdell Koch and his wife Priscilla, all of DeWitt; sister-in-law, Jenell Koch of Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Edna Koch; parents-in-law, Fred and Irma Weichel; husband, Robert Weichel; son, Ryan Weichel; brother, Cordell Koch; brother-in-law, Richard Weichel; sister-in-law, Elaine Kay Weichel; and niece, Lynn Koch.

Roxine's final wishes were to gift her body for anatomical donation. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.