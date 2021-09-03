Roy Allen Davison, 88 of Fort Collins, CO passed away August 30, 2021 at Rehabilitation & Nursing Center of the Rockies in Fort Collins. He was born May 31, 1933 in Beatrice, the youngest of three sons. Roy served in the US Army from May of 1953 to March of 1955 and was stationed in Korea, earning the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He attended Nebraska State Trade School in Milford earning an Associate's degree in Carpentry & Cabinet Making in 1958. Roy married Alma H. Ottersberg on April 25, 1959 in Beatrice. In August of 1959, they moved to Fort Collins, CO, where they had five children. Roy was a strong, hardworking husband, father and grandfather, who loved his family, working hard as a finish carpenter, providing for his family. He enjoyed getting together for dinners with his family, loved watching football, bowling, playing pool, playing games and cards, fishing and hunting in his earlier years.