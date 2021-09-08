Roy Allen Davison

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.