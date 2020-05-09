Roy LaVerne Miller, 95, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born March 8, 1925, to Louie Paul and Zella Faye (Cornelius) Miller at rural Pickrell. Roy grew up and attended Mt. Hope Country School at rural Pickrell. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1942 and attended Milford Trade School. On June 24, 1943, Roy enlisted in the U.S. Navy; his rank was Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class SV-6 USNR. He took his basic training at Camp Farragut, ID, was stationed at Norman, OK, Olathe, KS, and Vero Beach, FL, and was an airplane mechanic. Roy was honorably discharged May 1, 1946. After returning from the service, he was employed at StoreKraft Mfg. and Dempster Mfg., after which he became employed with Consumer's Public Power, later Nebraska Public Power, holding various positions. He was line foreman at the time of his retirement, completing 39 years of service. He married Betty Bernice Wylie on June 26, 1948, at Pickrell. They were blessed with three children, Linda, Kent, and Steve. She passed away February 13, 1987. On December 27, 1987, he married Donna Duensing Kleine. Roy was a member of the Pickrell United Methodist Church, served as a Sunday School Supt, Youth Fellowship Leader, Pastor-Parish Relations Board, was a Trustee and helped with Ushering. He served on the Pleasantview Cemetery Board at Pickrell. He was an active leader in Boy Scout Troop 221. He served as Scout Master, Assistant, and Committee Chairman, and received the Wood Badge Award in 1978, the Silver Beaver Award in 1979, and the Award of Merit in 1978. He received the Outstanding Community Service (Sertoma) Award in 1977. He was a member of the American Legion, Bitting-Norman Post #27 and The AmVets. He was Post Commander in 1966 and 1971, and member of the Drill Team. He was a member of the Legion-Eagles Baseball Organization for Christianson Field. He served as an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy. He was also a member of the Jayhusker Antique Car Club and the Rolling Wheels Car Club. He enjoyed restoring cars, was a beekeeper, enjoyed nature, feeding the birds and animals in the winter, fishing and hunting, planting tulips, roses, and pruning his fruit trees and reading. He and Donna enjoyed traveling, touring all the states in the U.S. and especially their trip to Alaska. They enjoyed cruising in their antique cars and going to parades. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.