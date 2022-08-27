Ruby Morris

Ruby M. Morris

Ruby M. Morris, age 91 of Blue Springs passed away on August 24, 2022, at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born in Blue Springs, on March 2, 1931, to John and Pauline (Baumann) Dauber. She was a graduate of Diller High School. She worked at Dempsters where she met Elwin “Fuz” Morris. The couple were married on October 9, 1955, in Diller. Fuz and Ruby co-owned Morris Used Cars and Blue Springs Keno. She was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore, the Blue Springs Fire Belles, Blue Springs City Council, and the Blue Springs Cemetery Association where she served for 57 years. She enjoyed gardening, going to the casino, and traveling with Fuz. Together they were devoted to the betterment of the Blue Springs community.

Survivors include Danny Bohlmeyer (Sharon Surratt); sister-in-law, Enola Dauber; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elwin “Fuz” (2010); brother, Otto Dauber; sisters-in-law, Viola Poppen, Elinor Petersen, and Lucille Morris; brothers-in-law, Leland Morris, John Feit, Dale Petersen, and Alfred Poppen.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Springs Cemetery Association with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ruby's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.