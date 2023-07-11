Russell Maurice "Russ" Rains

Russell Maurice "Russ" Rains passed away on July 7, 2023. He was born in Beatrice, NE, on June 29, 1964 to Darrell and Florence (Cullison) Rains. He was a 1982 graduate of Southern High School in Wymore and then attended SCC-Milford where he obtained his Associates Degree in diesel mechanics. He was a dedicated service technician for John Deere for 40 years. Russ was a loving husband to Susan Knabe, whom he married on May 17, 2008. A passionate fan of Nebraska Husker volleyball, basketball, and football, Russell also enjoyed gardening, working in his shop, going to sporting events, and tinkering with tractors. Forever grateful for the gift of life, Russell cherished the additional three years he was granted due to a kidney donation from his sister, Melinda.

Russ leaves behind his wife, Susan of Hickman; daughter, Stormy Rains of Wymore; granddaughters, Sterling and Stella; parents, Darrell and Florence (Cullison) Rains; siblings, Howard (Jan) Rains, Melinda (Chris) Sullivan, and Warren (Wanda) Rains; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Bill (Esther) Rains and Frank (Clara) Cullison.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the First Christian Church in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website. Burial will be at the St. John's Cemetery in Nehawka, Nebraska at 2:00 PM on Friday. Visitation will be held at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Service attendants are encouraged to wear Husker or John Deere apparel in honor of Russ. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gift Of Life Transplant House or Amyloidsis Research Fund with the funeral home in charge.

These services have been entrusted to Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.