Russell Schultis, 80

Russell Schultis, 80, of Diller passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. He was born on November 26, 1942 at Fairbury, was baptized January 11, 1943 and confirmed April 14, 1957 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. He graduated from Diller High School. After graduation he joined the Army Reserves. Russ took great pride in his service time and enjoyed sharing his experiences with family and friends. He married Carolyn Frerichs on April 20, 1968 at the St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He worked for a short time at Dempster and Tote Systems before grain and livestock farming full time. His two greatest passions were farming and attending his children's and grandchildren's activities. He was a life member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Diller where he taught Sunday School, served on the council and other committees, he also served on the Jansen Elevator Board and Diller Public School Board. He enjoyed guns, Corvettes, repairing engines with his sons, listening to Kimberly sing, and animals, especially dogs.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn of Diller; two sons, Greg (Melissa) Schultis of Plymouth and Jamie (Sheri) Schultis of Diller; one daughter, Kimberly Burhoop of Walton; 11 grandchildren, Jenna (Seth) Hassett, Brayden (Katie) Schultis, Reagan (Jack) Spilker, Emerson, Avery, Caleb, Jadyn, and Brennan Schultis, Jacob, Noah, and Elizabeth Burhoop; two great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Cason Furby; one sister, Janet (Al) Skrabal; one brother, Doyle (Marlene) Wolken; two sisters-in-law, Donna Young and Deeann Frerichs; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Schultis, mother, Irene Wolken, stepfather, Duane Wolken, brothers-in-law, Norman and Arlen Frerichs, parents-in-law, Pope and Grace Frerichs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Diller with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. Burial will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller with military honors to follow. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Tuesday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Diller. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.