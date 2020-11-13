Ruth A. Mason, 81, of Beatrice passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on February 8, 1939 at Arlington, MA and graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School in 1957. She had various jobs until her marriage to Dean A. Mason in 1960 at St. Phillip's Catholic Church in Roxbury, MA. After her husband's retirement from the Navy in 1974, they moved to Beatrice to raise their family and lived in Beatrice until 1996 when they moved to Elephant Butte, NM. She returned to Beatrice in August of 2003. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice for over 20 years where she was a member of the Altar Society for 18 years and served as treasurer and secretary of Circle #1. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #27 and the VFW Auxiliary both of Beatrice.