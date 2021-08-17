Ruth A. Rahe

Ruth A. Rahe, 77, of Belleville, Kan., passed away on August 13, 2021.

Ruth Arlene Ocobock was born July 11, 1944 at Mankato, Kansas, adopted daughter of Loyd Ocobock and Lillie Maude (Hamilton) Ocobock.

She attended Fairbury Junior College in Fairbury, Nebraska and graduated in 1964 with an Associate Degree in Elementary Education. She started her teaching career in 1964 at the rural School in Ellis, Nebraska. She married Kenneth Rahe in Republic, Kansas on August 8, 1965. In June of 1966, she was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice, Nebraska. The last years of her school teaching were at the St. Paul's Lutheran School in Beatrice. The couple later moved to Republic and Belleville, Kan.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth, her children, Robert and wife, Katie; Rebecca and husband Scott Dettmer, and Randa and husband J.R. Rassette; and nine grandchildren

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the

American Lutheran Church, Belleville, Kan. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 18th with family greeting friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the American Lutheran Church or the Golden Bell Haven (Church People Concerned). Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com. Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, Kan.