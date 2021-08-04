Ruth Dalke

 Skip to main content
Ruth Ann (Johnson) Dalke

Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. A register book will be available for signatures from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Centenary United Methodist Church and the Beatrice Community Food Pantry with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ruth's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.

