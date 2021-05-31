Clay Center, NE., resident Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, NE.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva, NE., with Pastor Nicholas Mount officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center, NE. Visitation will be Friday, from 3-8 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center, NE.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva, NE., or to Fairview Manor in Fairmont, NE.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Ruth was born on March 21, 1933, in Gage County, NE., to Charles and Bertha (Ruter) Lineweber. She graduated from Holmesville, NE., in 1952, where she played volleyball, softball and was a cheerleader. After high school, Ruth became employed as a telephone operator and would eventually meet the love of her life, Lynn.
Lynn and Ruth were married on July 17, 1953, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice, NE., and were married for 64 years. They moved to Clay Center in 1969. Ruth was a patient and kind wife, mother and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her family, as well as quilting, sewing, gardening, baking, traveling and church activities. Ruth was very active in a local organization, the Orphan Grain Train. She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva, NE., and was a long-time member of the Mrs. CC’s of Clay Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Hoyt of Payson, AZ; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Linda Hagemeier of Clay Center, NE; Alan and Nikki Hagemeier of Woodbury, MN; three brothers, Ray Lineweber and wife Margreta of Lincoln, NE; Wayne Lineweber and Kenneth Lineweber both of Beatrice, NE; four sisters, Genevieve Eckhoff; Rosemary Wohlers; Leona Clark; Joyce Van Winkle and sister-in-law, Ginger Hagemeier all of Beatrice, NE; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Dusty) Williams of Arimo, ID; Billy (Kaycee) Hoyt of Pine, AZ; Beth (Brent) Dirren of Payson, AZ; Danielle (Matt) Muench of Omaha, NE; Carissa (Shad) Eberhardt of Clay Center, NE; Whitney Hagemeier (Austin Bonner) of Hastings, NE; Jacob Hagemeier of Clay Center, NE; Emma, Sophie, Ruby, and Greta Hagemeier of Woodbury, MN; and 18 ½ great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn; her parents; son, Gale; daughter, Donna; brothers, Chuck, Bob, and Rich; and sisters, Dorothy, Alice and Ann.