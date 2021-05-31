Clay Center, NE., resident Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, NE.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva, NE., with Pastor Nicholas Mount officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center, NE. Visitation will be Friday, from 3-8 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center, NE.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva, NE., or to Fairview Manor in Fairmont, NE.

Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.

Ruth was born on March 21, 1933, in Gage County, NE., to Charles and Bertha (Ruter) Lineweber. She graduated from Holmesville, NE., in 1952, where she played volleyball, softball and was a cheerleader. After high school, Ruth became employed as a telephone operator and would eventually meet the love of her life, Lynn.