Ruth E. Reel, 93

Ruth E. Reel, of Beatrice passed away on June 27, 2023, at the age of 93. Born in Washington, Kansas on December 8, 1929, Ruth was an entrepreneur who owned a café, motel, liquor store, and also worked in factories throughout her life. Not only was she a successful businesswoman, but she was also known for her quick wit and one-liners that kept her family and friends entertained. She loved cooking for her family, gardening, playing cards, and traveling, and was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Ruth's life was a testament to her strength, humor, and love for her family.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Lorraine) Erdman of Cumberland, WI, Reta (Pooch) Shuey of Lincoln, and Carol Mick of Beatrice. She is also remembered by her grandchildren, Pam (Karen) Bratton, Jeremy Mick, Terra (Zachary) Shields, Mollie (Corey) Patterson, and John (Nikki Fox) Erdman and her great-grandchildren Mackenzie & Preston Pike, Hayden, Ashlyn, Kylie & Hudson Shields, and Conner, Tanner and Zanner Patterson. Ruth's sister Sharon (Joe) Schuller of York also survives her, as well as brother-in-law Wally Andreoli and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Alfred Reel, her parents, Edward and Hilda (Neumann) Luebken, her infant daughter Constance Erdman, her stepfather Bill Shalla, her longtime companion Frank Holtmeier, her sisters Neva Andreoli, Carol Scheele, and Lylah (Melvin) Vitosh, and her brother-in-law Bob Kisling.

A private family burial service will be held for Ruth on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Odell Cemetery in Odell, Nebraska. Following the burial, friends and family are invited to greet the family at St John Lutheran Church in Beatrice, Nebraska at 12:00 PM. A celebration of Ruth's life will take place at 1:00 PM on Wednesday at the church. The service will be streamed live for those unable to attend in person. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge.

We invite all who knew Ruth to share their memories, upload photos, and view livestreams and Ruth's video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.