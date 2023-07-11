Ruth Lohrengel, Bomer, Lawrence

Ruth Lohrengel, Bomer, Lawrence age 96 of Beatrice, Nebraska passed away July 9, 2023. She was born September 6, 1926 in Wymore, Nebraska to John and Magdelene (Seidl) Lohrengel. Ruth graduated from Wymore High School in 1945. She worked at the Wymore National Bank in Wymore and the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America north of Beatrice until retirement in 1986. Ruth married Wayne Bomer Jr. of Glenwood, Iowa July 10, 1946. To this union one son, Jon Bomer was born. Wayne passed away October 18, 1972. On December 7, 1974 she married Leland Lawrence of Corning, Iowa. Leland passed away December 24, 2016.

Surviving are two grandsons, Ryan (Elizabeth) Bomer and Alan (Tiffany) Bomer, four great grandchildren, Elsie, Tyson, Charlotte and Gwen, one daughter-in-law Dianne Bomer all of Des Moines, Iowa. Preceding her in death were here parents, husbands Wayne and Leland, son Jon Bomer, step-son Larry Lawrence and sister Doris (Lohrengel) Morton.

Graveside service to be held at 2:00 Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Wymore Cemetery with Jon Palmquist officiating. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society with the funeral home in charge. Leave memories and photos on Ruth's memory page at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.