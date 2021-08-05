Ruth Lovell

Ruth A. Lovell, 83, of Beatrice, died August 2, at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. Ruth was born March 13, 1938, in Marysville, to Alfred and Lua (Smith) Strange. She attended Marysville High School. She married Naylor Lovell on March 15, 1955, in Marysville. During their earlier years together, they lived in several places before making Beatrice their home in 1963. Ruth was a homemaker raising their four children and in the late 70's became an Avon Representative. Her daily time in prayer and reading the Bible was important to her. As well was her love for her family. She was always there to help people in need and encourage them. She enjoyed leading bible studies and church activities, crocheting, crossword and word puzzles. When Ruth was younger, she was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls. Many of the years while raising her children, friends would gather in the back yard for good news club a children's ministry which Ruth would teach with joy leading many to come to know Christ.