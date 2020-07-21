Ruth Marie Snyder
Ruth Marie Snyder, aged 88, of Shelton, passed away on July 16, 2020 in the Omaha Josie Harper Hospice House after a recent diagnosis of CNS lymphoma. Born in Goshen County Wyoming on October 31,1931 to Hiram Walter Billhimer and Pearl Marie Miller Billhimer, Ruth married James Russell Snyder on May 15, 1949. Ruth was a loving wife and mother, an excellent cook and hard-working farm wife. She loved kids and cherished her friendships with several special-needs children. Ruth found the years she was involved with the Shelton school district especially rewarding. An avid gardener, Ruth particularly loved her hybrid iris and looked forward to their return each spring.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Jim of 66 years, and son Robert. She is survived by her sister, Anna Mae Snyder of Chadron and her children, Russell & wife Barb of Shelton, Roger of Omaha and Retha of Calistoga, CA, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral was in charge of services.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.