Ruth Marie Snyder, aged 88, of Shelton, passed away on July 16, 2020 in the Omaha Josie Harper Hospice House after a recent diagnosis of CNS lymphoma. Born in Goshen County Wyoming on October 31,1931 to Hiram Walter Billhimer and Pearl Marie Miller Billhimer, Ruth married James Russell Snyder on May 15, 1949. Ruth was a loving wife and mother, an excellent cook and hard-working farm wife. She loved kids and cherished her friendships with several special-needs children. Ruth found the years she was involved with the Shelton school district especially rewarding. An avid gardener, Ruth particularly loved her hybrid iris and looked forward to their return each spring.