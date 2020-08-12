Ruth Marie Thimm

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the First Mennonite Church, R. Beatrice. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the funeral home's facebook page. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Mennonite Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from noon-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. The family will greet friends and family during a drive through reception from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the First Mennonite Church. Due to the current pandemic conditions, wearing masks and proper social distancing will be followed during all public events. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation and the MCC with John Penner in charge. Sign Ruth's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed and www.ghchapel.com.