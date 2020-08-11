× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Marie Thimm

Ruth Marie Thimm, 93 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln Monday morning, August 10, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1927 in Beatrice to Louie H. and Elizabeth (Penner) Esau. Ruth graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945 and attended Bethel College for one year before she and John R. Thimm married on February 28, 1947 in Beatrice. Ruth was a member of the First Mennonite Church and helped in the church library, member of WMS, helped with Sunday School and Bible School. She was a volunteer for over 50 years at the Beatrice Community Hospital. Ruth enjoyed playing cards, traveling, reading, gardening and needle work. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities, along with visiting her family and friends.

Survivors include her 3 sons Larry (Kathy) Thimm, Bill (Barb) Thimm, and John R. (Lori) Thimm Jr., all of Beatrice; 6 grandchildren Lisa (Nick Ensz) Thimm, Kristine (Henry) Louie, Brad (Amanda) Thimm, Brian (Jaime) Thimm, Steph (Joe) Rheem, and Kari (Beau) Cox; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother Louie Esau of Beatrice. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Louie H. and Elizabeth (Penner) Esau; and husband John R. Thimm (2012).

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the First Mennonite Church, R. Beatrice. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the funeral home's facebook page. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Mennonite Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from noon-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. The family will greet friends and family during a drive through reception from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the First Mennonite Church. Due to the current pandemic conditions, wearing masks and proper social distancing will be followed during all public events. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation and the MCC with John Penner in charge. Sign Ruth's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed and www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.

To send flowers to the family of Ruth Thimm , please visit Tribute Store.