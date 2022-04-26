Ruth Maxson

Ruth Ann Maxson

Ruth Ann Maxson, 85, of Beatrice passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1936, at Wilsonville and moved with her family to Beatrice at the age of eight. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954. She worked at Sack Lumber before her marriage to Ladd J. Maxson on December 15, 1957, at Beatrice. They lived in several places throughout the United States while Ladd was in the military, returning to Beatrice in 1968. She worked in the dietary department at Beatrice Good Samaritan from 1975 until her retirement in 2004. She was a life-long member of the First Christian Church (DOC) of Beatrice and a member of Circle 2 of the church. She was also a member of B.P.O.E. Does Drove #10 of Beatrice and had served as president five times. She was a past member of PTA, Girl Scouts and Brownies. She enjoys dogs and cats and spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildrens' school activities and sporting events.

Survivors include one son, Ladd J. (Xi) Maxson, Jr. of West Lafayette, IN; two daughters, Cindy (Bob) Swett of Falling Waters, WV and Sherri (George) Clark of Beatrice; one stepdaughter, Jeanne Young of LaGrange, WY; one son-in-law, Mark Busing of Fairbury; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ena Fisher Nicholson; her husband, Ladd who died on September 9, 2003; one daughter, Brenda Busing; one grandson, Andrew Swett; one sister, Evelyn Marsh; two brothers, Robert Nicholson and Ivan Nicholson; two nephews, Gregory Nicholson and Roger Nicholson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the First Christian Church DOC of Beatrice with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the church parlor. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.