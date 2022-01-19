Ruth O'Donnell

Ruth Agnes (Paul) O'Donnell, 70 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was born on May 26, 1951 in Auburn to Clinton and Esther (Shepard) Paul. Ruth worked at the Busy Bee café as a waitress and later as a cashier for Econo Foods. She also worked for 9 1 years as a group manager for ALCO.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. Interment following service at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.