Ryan Byrd Jan 17, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan R. Byrd – October 3, 1983 – January 9, 2022 Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist Pioneering Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102 AP Pioneering Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102 Martin Luther King Day: Decades after icon's death, voting rights under threat AP Martin Luther King Day: Decades after icon's death, voting rights under threat Betty White Tribute Movie to Air on Her 100th Birthday AP Betty White Tribute Movie to Air on Her 100th Birthday