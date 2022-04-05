Samuel Workman

Samuel “Sam” Workman

Samuel “Sam” Workman, age 70 of Wymore passed away surrounded by his family on March 30, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. He was born in Beatrice on June 29, 1951 to Richard “Dick” and Dorothy (Kruger) Workman. Sam was a 1969 graduate of Southern High School. He attended school at Peru State College and Fort Hays State University where he studied Art. He worked as a mason alongside his father and grandfather, and then worked at Exmark, Husqvarna, and Landolls where he never missed a day at work. Sam loved history and traveling and was able to backpack through Europe when he was young. He was a former member of the Wymore Church of Christ. He also enjoyed playing chess, crossword puzzles, and solitaire. His love of trivia drove him to “compete” in Jeopardy every day at 4:30. He played in a pool league and a dart league where he traveled to tournaments around the area. He loved art, listening to classical music, and Husker football and volleyball.

Those left to mourn his passing are the love of his life and companion for over 40 years, Connie Roberts of Wymore; son, Nat Workman of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Nat Workman, Jr. and Hope Workman, and their mother, Stacey Cary, Jesse Workman and Arabella Smallwood; siblings, Fracia Workman, David Workman, Mathew (Tess) Workman, and Darlena “Dolly” (Gerard) Sullivan; aunt, Carol (Gale) Ganshorn; uncle, Jerry (Holly) Kruger; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Pete and Darlene Workman and Walter and Gertrude Kruger; and uncle, Darwin and Sharon Kruger.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:45 a.m. Interment of ashes will be at the Wymore Cemetery. A register book will be available at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department with the funeral home in charge. Sign Sam's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.