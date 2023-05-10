Sandra J. Oltman

Sandra J. Oltman, 70, of Beatrice, died Monday evening, May 8, 2023 at her home. She was born on February 2, 1953 at Beatrice to Elmer L. and Josephine R. (Bursovksy) Carel. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1971 and worked for Hoover Group for 31 years. She also was a caregiver for several relatives. She enjoyed watching Nebraska football, volleyball, the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include her son, Brian Oltman of Athens, TN; daughter, Stacy Oltman of Beatrice; brothers, Gale Carel of Beatrice and David (Ponciana) Carel of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law, Judeen Bursovsky; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with another due this month; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Rose J. (Bursovsky) Carel; brothers, Larry Carel, Elmer Vernon Carel, and Jack Bursovsky; sister, Virginia (Billy) Brown; sister-in-law, Cathy Carel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, May 15, 2023 on at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family’s choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.