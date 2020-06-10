Sandra Schoenhofer

Sandra M. Schoenhofer
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL – will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul, with Fr. Sam Pinkerton officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery in Erie. Prayers will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Following the prayers the family will receive friends until 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the St. Ambrose Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
