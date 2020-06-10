Sandra Schoenhofer
View Comments

Sandra Schoenhofer

{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra M. Schoenhofer

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL – will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul, with Fr. Sam Pinkerton officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery in Erie. Prayers will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Following the prayers the family will receive friends until 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the St. Ambrose Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.

To send flowers to the family of Sandra Schoenhofer, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News