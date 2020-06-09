Sandra Schoenhofer

Sandra M. “Sandy” Schoenhofer, 77, of Erie, died at 9:05 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home. She was born January 18, 1943, at Smith Center, KS, to Archie and Georgia (Lanus) Jones. She grew up in Smith Center and graduated from the Smith Center High School. She attended and graduated from the Hastings Beauty College at Hastings, Nebraska and later taught and worked there. On February 3, 1964, she and Kenneth L. Schoenhofer were married in Hastings. In 1965, they moved to Beatrice and in 2000, retired to Erie. Sandy had worked at the Nitz Dairy Queen and the Beatrice Green House while living in Beatrice. She was a member of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie, the Altar Society and the Daughters of Isabella. She was a volunteer for the Erie Welcoming Committee and a member of the Red Hat Society. Some of her favorite activities included bowling, cooking and baking, especially delicious cinnamon rolls.