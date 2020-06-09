Sandra Schoenhofer

Sandra M. Schoenhofer
Sandra M. “Sandy” Schoenhofer, 77, of Erie, died at 9:05 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home. She was born January 18, 1943, at Smith Center, KS, to Archie and Georgia (Lanus) Jones. She grew up in Smith Center and graduated from the Smith Center High School. She attended and graduated from the Hastings Beauty College at Hastings, Nebraska and later taught and worked there. On February 3, 1964, she and Kenneth L. Schoenhofer were married in Hastings. In 1965, they moved to Beatrice and in 2000, retired to Erie. Sandy had worked at the Nitz Dairy Queen and the Beatrice Green House while living in Beatrice. She was a member of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie, the Altar Society and the Daughters of Isabella. She was a volunteer for the Erie Welcoming Committee and a member of the Red Hat Society. Some of her favorite activities included bowling, cooking and baking, especially delicious cinnamon rolls.
Surviving are her husband, Ken Schoenhofer; four sons, Brian Schoenhofer (Carol) of Erie, Bruce Schoenhofer (Sandy) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Alan Schoenhofer (Susan) of Columbus, and Darin Schoenhofer (Ashley) of Fort Collins, CO; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (and two more on the way); a sister, Bobby Rowland of Kingsland, GA and many nieces and nephews. A great-grandson, six brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL – will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul, with Fr. Sam Pinkerton officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery in Erie. Prayers will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Following the prayers the family will receive friends until 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the St. Ambrose Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
