Sandra Whitton

Sandra Sandy Lavon Whitton

Sandra “Sandy” Lavon (Corter) Whitton, 68 years of Beatrice passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. She was born on October 21, 1953 in Beatrice to William and Mary (Witkofski) Corter. Sandy's siblings included Melvin, Wes, MaryLou, Larry, Rex, Gary, Dave, Billy, Steve and a half sister, Amy.

Sandy is survived by her long time partner, Larry Whitton of Beatrice; children, Tonja Stell and significant other Vic Mittelstaedt of Missouri, Ancel Whitton and wife Kylie of Plymouth, Buffy Kagy and husband David of Beatrice, Lisa Stewart and husband Scott of Florida; grandchildren, Jerica, Cassandra, Ransom, Kelbie, Tanner, Erial, BayLee, Blakelynn, Emerson, Kaylie, Erich, Bobbie; great-grandchildren, Harlow, Taleya, Dayton, Daxtin; siblings and their spouses; many nieces and nephews; and a whole group of extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; siblings, Billy, MaryLou, Steve, Rex; and her dog, Shep.

There will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place and the family will notify loved ones when a special gathering is scheduled. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.