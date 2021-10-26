Sara Schlake

Sara Lynn Hinds Schlake, age 68, of Blue Springs, died peacefully on October 24, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Sara was born on January 7, 1953, to Andrew Thurman (A.T.) Hinds and Joan Kropp Hinds in Lincoln. She graduated from Lincoln East High School in 1971 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She was involved in numerous activities including Angel Flight and was a member of Hillcrest Country Club. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Speech and Language Pathology in 1974. She married Delferd Schake at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice in August of 1974 and they moved to a farm near Blue Springs. They were married for 47 years. They had four children together, Brian Delferd (born 1978 and died at birth), Rebecca Joan (born 1979), David Andrew (born 1981) and Brent William (born 1983). Sara worked as a Speech and Language Pathologist for Southern School District from 1974 to 2011. She also taught keyboarding for a number of years at Southern Elementary. Throughout the years, she taught hundreds of students and had a passion for helping children learn. She was an avid scrapbooker and made many scrapbooks, which she loved to share with others. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she was involved in numerous activities, was a member of Parish Ed and taught Sunday School, and loved to volunteer her time as a member of Martha Circle. She spent hundreds of hours working on the St. John history book. Sara was also involved in Gage County 4-H, serving in numerous roles over the years. Sara was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and friend to all. She had a passion for helping others and she spent her life in service to others and to her family.